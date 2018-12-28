‘Gritty, tough’ point guard on USC’s radar after showing at Chick-fil-A Classic

Adrian Baldwin is making the most of his trip to Columbia this week for the Chick-fil-A Classic.
The junior point guard has helped St. Frances (Md.) to a pair of wins and caught the eye of South Carolina and Clemson coaching staffs who were in attendance for his games.
Baldwin hit the game-winning shot to defeat Memphis East on Thursday and followed that with a solid all-around game in the 53-44 win over St. Benedict on Friday. He finished with 12 points, nine assists and five rebounds.
“This is a national event, and it has been a great experience,” Baldwin said. “We had a win versus the No. 1 player in the country. It was a great environment. Six seconds on the clock, I know I’m ready to get the ball. In my head, I know I’m going for the win.”
After Thursday’s win, the Gamecocks and Tigers both offered Baldwin, the No. 6-ranked player in Maryland and 170th overall by 247Sports.
Baldwin said both schools have been showing interest, and Gamecocks coach Frank Martin has been recruiting him. Martin and assistants Chuck Martin and Bruce Shingler were at his game Thursday. Perry Clark and Shingler both were there Friday.
“It is the SEC and a good conference,” Baldwin said of the Gamecocks. “I like coach Martin. The Gamecocks play really hard and get after you. They don’t let up.”
Baldwin said he is a pass-first guard who prides himself on the defensive end and needs to improve more on his jump shot.
St. Frances coach Nicholas Myles calls Baldwin, whose nickname is “Ace,” a throwback point guard and one that has the mindset and toughness that Martin loves to have from his guards.
“Relentless, Baltimore tough guard who plays with his heart and gives it all he got every night,” Myles said of Baldwin. “His best attribute is on defensive end. He is a great playmaker and scorer, but he is point guard from the 1980s. He is a point guard who wants to grind it out and play both ends of the floor. We are blessed to have him at St. Frances.”
Myles said Georgetown, Seton Hall and VCU have recruiting him the hardest so far. Virginia and Miami also are showing interest. Baldwin has taken unofficial visits to Seton Hall, Maryland, West Virginia and VCU over the last few months.
Baldwin doesn’t have any favorites or top five schools right now.
“Ace has a lot of options,” Myles said. “Once he meets and gets to know coach Martin, he will love him. I love coach Martin, his grit and grind.”
