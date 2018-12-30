‘Gamecock pride’ fills Bryson Allen-Williams. He’s not the only thankful senior

What transpired for South Carolina football on Saturday isn’t the way any player wants to finish a career.
But folks like Bryson Allen-Williams didn’t have too much choice in the matter.
After going through a game when things slipped away from the Gamecocks through the first and early second half, he could’ve oozed anger or hurt. But he spoke matter-of-factly, understanding the full moment after five years as a Gamecock.
“I’m emotional, but I try not to show it,” Allen-Williams said. “I love Gamecocks Nation, the best fans, we’ve got one of the best coaching staff in the country. I just appreciate everything the school, the people in the community were able to do for me, helping me. Whatever is next, I’m going to make sure I attack it with Gamecock pride.”
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
He came through five strange seasons at USC.
His first two, he bounced between defensive end and linebacker, neither finding a home nor a consistent role. When Will Muschamp arrived, he was the ideal hybrid for the team’s Buck position.
But injuries forced him to play inside linebacker in 2016. In 2017, he finally slotted in at his best spot, only to hurt his shoulder and miss the rest of the season.
As a senior, he again rode out turbulence, first having to fill in for D.J. Wonnum for a long stretch and hurting his ankle and missing four games down the stretch.
He made five tackles in his final game. As he started turning attention to his next step, he remained thankful for all he’d gone through. But he wasn’t the only Gamecock doing so:
Comments