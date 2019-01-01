One Gamecock considering leaving for the NFL announces his choice

One of South Carolina’s players mulling leaving for the the NFL draft has made his choice.
Starting offensive lineman Donell Stanley announced Monday he will return for his six season with USC. Stanley redshirted a year and took a medical redshirt and could have have opted for the NFL Draft.
“Proud to announce I will be wearing that gamecock uniform one more time this season. Thanks to gamecock nation for all your support, and let’s make 2019 special!!!” Stanley posted on Twitter.
USC is still waiting on descisions from quarterback Jake Bentley and wide receiver Bryan Edwards.
