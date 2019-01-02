He chose to continue Gamecocks career. He expects to play different position in 2019

Donell Stanley didn’t yet know if he’d spend the year 2019 with South Carolina football or chasing an NFL dream.
But he didn’t think if he remained a Gamecock, he’d be playing the same position as 2018.
“I think if I come back, I’ll play guard,” Stanley said before the Belk Bowl.
He announced Tuesday he’ll be back with USC, and after a year of playing center, he should be slotting back at his natural position. His return means USC will at least have three starters back along with junior Sadarius Hutcherson and sophomore Dylan Wonnum.
His thought process there speaks to some faith in freshman Hank Manos, a local product who was forced into action in the bowl.
“The way he’s going to develop in his second offseason, yeah,” Stanley said. “And still Chandler (Farrell) too.”
Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp insisted Ferrell, a veteran and former walk-on, was a potential bowl starter at center, but Manos got just about every first-team snap in two full practices at the bowl site.
Manos came to USC from Chapin High School, where he was a state champion wrestler. He enrolled early and split time between center, the spot he played in high school, and guard.
He played in one regular season game, against FCS Chattanooga, and played that game at guard. In the bowl, there were some jumpy moments with high snaps, but he didn’t seem to have too many breakdowns, certainly not seeming like a weak spot.
After the game, Muschamp brushed aside questions about if pass protection struggled with him in there.
He came to campus a little on the lighter side, a byproduct of cutting weight for wrestling. Teammates praised the way he added weight up to nearly 300 pounds without putting on much extra fat.
“He probably didn’t think he was going to play any this season,” Stanley said. “But the amount of commitment he put in in the weight room and getting everything right and learning everything is what got him to where he is today.”
Stanley had spent most his career at guard before moving this offseason. He’s the second starting lineman in the past few seasons to move positions and then move back, after Zack Bailey, a guard through his career, spent his junior season at tackle.
Stanley’s return, and the potential of Hank Manos asserting himself, means USC could move into 2019 with a fair amount of certainty on the line. Wonnum should start either at right or left tackle. Hutcherson could stay at guard, but has a background at tackle and the frame to play there.
Either tackle Eric Douglas or guards Jovaughn Gwyn or Jordan Rhodes appear to be the next in line for that final spot, but there’s plenty of offseason for other players to make their case.
“We’ve got a lot of guys that can play,” Stanley said.
