Former Gamecock Stephon Gilmore named First-Team All-Pro by Associated Press

Former South Carolina football star and current New England Patriot Stephon Gilmore just added a big honor for his career.
The Rock Hill product made the AP All-Pro first team, his first time earning that honor. He had already been named to his second Pro Bowl this season and was rated the top corner in the NFL by Pro Football Focus.
For the season, Gilmore had 45 tackles, picked off a pair of passes and broke up 20 more. He was a key part of a defense that allowed 6.5 yards per pass attempt, No. 8 in the NFL.
The 28-year-old spent the first five seasons of his career with the Buffalo Bills, making the Pro Bowl in 2016. He joined the Pats in 2017.
He was taken No. 10 overall in the 2012 draft after twice earning first-team All-SEC nods in 2010 and 2011. He was a key part of Gamecocks teams that won 20 games his final two seasons on campus.
Other players with South Carolina ties to earn spots were Clemson alum DeAndre Hopkins, who had 115 catches, 1,572 yards and 11 touchdowns for Houston, and Spring Valley High School product Andre Roberts, who was the NFL’s most prolific kick returner for the New York Jets.
