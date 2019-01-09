What an SEC Network analyst, line play expert sees in Zacch Pickens

In the realm of ESPN and the SEC Network, Cole Cubelic has grown into an evangelest for line play.
The former Auburn center regularly breaks down the more misunderstood and underappreciated positions on the field, both lines. He was an analyst for the Under Armour All-America Game last week, and delivered breakdowns of some top prospects, including Gamecocks commit Zacch Pickens.
The 6-foot-5, 268-pound five-star recruit out of Anderson registered a sack in that game despite contending with double teams most of the day.
He and the majority of South Carolina’s spring enrollees started moving in on Tuesday. They’ll start classes and officail workouts on Monday.
Pickens is the No. 18 player in the country according to the 247 Sports composite rankings. He’s the second-best strongside defensive end in his class and best player in South Carolina.
As a senior, he led T.L. Hanna to a 14-1 record and spot in the state title game. He had 87 tackles, 15 for loss, six sack and an interception for s touchdown, despite playing limited snaps because his team was ahead by so much. He also chipped in on offense, running for 889 yards and 21 touchdowns.
Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp has already alluded to him playing a little offense, but his main spot is defense. He’ll have a lot of competition as the Gamecocks are set to return nearly every defensive lineman of note from a group that went through injuries during much of the season.
