South Carolina freshman guard to miss rest of season, will redshirt

One of South Carolina’s injured players won’t be back this season.
T.J. Moss, a freshman guard who suffered a high ankle sprain prior to USC’s game with Virginia on Dec. 19, is taking a medical redshirt. Coach Frank Martin announced as much on Carolina Calls on Thursday night. He first brought up this possibility in late December.
“T.J. is gonna redshirt,” Martin told Carolina play-by-play announcer Derek Scott. “He had surgery a couple days ago.”
An official release from USC is expected Friday, Martin said.
Moss, a former three-star recruit from Memphis who graduated from Findlay Prep in Nevada, averaged 6.3 points and 1.9 assists in his seven games as a Gamecock. He missed USC’s first two contests with a foot injury.
Moss started against Coastal Carolina, Wyoming and Michigan. The 6-foot-2, 193-pounder had 12 points in a loss to Providence on Nov. 17.
Injuries have been a theme to Carolina’s season. Moss is one of four players to miss at least two games. The Gamecocks are still waiting on the return starting swingman Justin Minaya.
