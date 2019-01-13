SEC statement: Gamecocks stay perfect in league play with win over Missouri

Keyshawn Bryant saw an opening and attacked. With an extra day of rest, energy was flowing out of South Carolina’s electric freshman on the game’s opening possession. He elevated above a taller Missouri defender and tried throwing down on the 6-foot-10 Jeremiah Tilmon. The dunk attempt missed, but Colonial Life Arena appreciated the effort — and got the message.
The new-look Gamecocks were on display Sunday in front of their best crowd of the 2019 calendar year. A late schedule change didn’t stop the momentum of one of the SEC’s hottest teams.
USC asserted itself as the aggressor early and often en route to an 85-75 win over Mizzou.
The Gamecocks (8-7 overall) have now won four straight games and are off to a 3-0 start in league play for the second time in three years — and only third time since they joined the SEC nearly three decades ago.
The Tigers, down as many as 13 in the second half, chipped away but couldn’t make a big enough push to erase a Gamecock advantage.
After a Javon Pickett free throw cut things to 65-62 with 7:54 left, USC responded with six straight points, two from Chris Silva and four from Bryant.
That senior-rookie tandem was huge down the stretch. Silva, who helped Tilmon foul out less than four minutes into the second half, had freedom to dominate the paint. He finished with 14 points and three blocks. Bryant scored 12 of his 15 points in the second half.
After a Pickett 3 made it 73-70, Felipe Haase and A.J. Lawson had treys on USC’s next two possessions.
A 12-0 run in the first half put South Carolina ahead by 11 with 3:45 to play. The stretch featured Alanzo Frink’s best moments of his young SEC career.
Relieving a foul troubled Maik Kotsar, the freshman Frink scored six points, had two rebounds and a block in a one-minute, 46-second span. Frink logged eight first half minutes after logging a combined two minutes in previous league games against Florida and Mississippi State.
Missoui, which made as many as 3-pointers (seven) as 2s in the first half, used perimeter shooting to cut the advantage to six at the break.
The Tigers, who didn’t get to Columbia, S.C., until Saturday due to a Midwest winter storm, dropped to 9-5 and 0-2 in SEC play.
Another injury: Add Jason Cudd to the list.
The 7-foot-1 center is out “indefinitely” after suffering a left knee injury during a recent practice. The sophomore was unavailable Sunday and will likely become the fifth USC scholarship player to miss at least two games this season because of injury, joining T.J. Moss, Justin Minaya, Alanzo Frink and Maik Kotsar.
