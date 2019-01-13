What Thomas Brown, Will Muschamp like about South Carolina’s newest tailback

Incoming South Carolina running backs coach Thomas Brown wouldn’t rule out adding another running back with the three remaining spots in the Gamecocks’ 2019 recruiting class.
But he likes the incoming runner the staff already has on campus.
Georgia tailback Kevin Harris was one of the early enrollees introduced to Gamecocks fans on Sunday alongside Brown. The bigger runner wasn’t the most heralded recruit, but Thomas spoke highly of him.
“Real excited about him,” Brown said. “I watched his tape and met him. Great looking young man. So I’m excited about working with him.
“He’s just tough. I think it’s a really underrated trait. A lot of guys kind of put a high premium on how fast a guy runs a 40. I think that’s probably one of the most overrated stats about running backs. I care more about can you break tackles? Can you make guys miss in a short-area space, and can you just be tough from a mental and physical standpoint. He definitely has it in my opinion.”
That echoed some of what Will Muschamp said on signing day in December.
“Kevin really came and earned his scholarship at camp,” Muschamp said. “We really liked his film. We weren’t totally certain about his top end speed. He came into camp and ran 4.55 in the 40 and vertical jumped 34 inches, which is really good. He has a really big lower body and is a difficult guy to tackle, when you talk in terms of a power running game and getting better there and adding some toughness to that position.”
The 5-foot-10, 230 pounder ran for 1,556 yards and 22 touchdowns as a senior. He was the No. 6 rusher in the state of Georgia. He had 1,680 yards as a junior.
Brown has already reached out to at least one top recruit in Jerrion Ealy, the No. 45 player in the 247 Sports composite rankings.
