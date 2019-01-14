College Sports

Is Jermaine Couisnard situation close to being resolved? ‘I wish I had an answer.’

By Andrew Ramspacher

January 14, 2019 12:42 PM

Jermaine Couisnard stands on the court before the game against Augusta University at Colonial Life Arena on Oct. 26, 2018, in Columbia, S.C.
South Carolina has lost one freshman guard to a redshirt this season. That news came down last Thursday when Frank Martin announced T.J. Moss’ foot and ankle surgeries.

How soon until a year off becomes official on another rookie?

Jermaine Couisnard, a freshman guard from outside Chicago, has yet to be cleared for play after a standardized test score was flagged months ago.

“I wish I had an answer,” Carolina coach Frank Martin said Monday when asked if Couisnard’s situation was close to being resolved. “I wish somebody would just give me a deadline, so that I could tell you, ‘We know on this date.’

“I wish there was a deadline. It’s frustrating.”

Should a ruling soon come down in Couisnard’s favor, is it too late to put him on the court and burn a redshirt?

USC (8-7, 3-0 SEC) is already halfway through its regular season.

“I have to stay out of those decisions — whether it’s his or the injured guys — because any opinion I would share is probably going to be biased, slanted to helping us win,” Martin said. “So I need to stay out of that. But I can tell you as a parent, if he got cleared next week, I’d probably call the coach and say, ‘Hey, I know he’s eligible, but I don’t want to burn a year.’

“As a dad, that’s what I would do.”

Martin did clarify that Couisnard, a former three-star recruit, will be fully eligible next season. He’d be a redshirt freshman.

Andrew Ramspacher

Andrew Ramspacher

Andrew Ramspacher has been covering college athletics since 2010, serving as The State's USC men's basketball beat writer since October 2017.

