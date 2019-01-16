South Carolina-Vandy basketball: How to watch, what to watch for as USC goes for 4-0

Game info
Who: South Carolina (8-7, 3-0 SEC) at Vanderbilt (9-6, 0-3)
When: 7 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville
TV: SEC Network
Radio: 107.5 The Game in Columbia area
Series: Vanderbilt leads 30-27
Last meeting: Jan. 6, 2018 — South Carolina 71, Vanderbilt 60
KenPom prediction: Vanderbilt 77, South Carolina 73
STORYLINES
1. The run continues?
South Carolina’s going to need to make a little history to continue this hot streak in SEC play.
The Gamecocks haven’t won in Nashville since March 6, 2010. They’ve dropped five straight, including all three trips under Frank Martin. Memorial Gymnasium — and its unique layout — hasn’t been kind to the seventh-year coach. The team benches sit along the baseline, not the sideline.
“It’s a different building,” Martin said. “It’s unique. And it’s hard to win there.”
2. Silva’s encore
Prior to the last South Carolina-Vandy matchup, Chris Silva had scored 20 or more points twice in his career. He’s done it four times since, including a career-high 27 against the Commodores on Jan. 6, 2018, in Columbia.
“I think he’s extremely underrated across the country,” said Vandy coach Bryce Drew. “He’s as physical and as aggressive as anybody in the whole country. And he’s been a big challenge for us. We’ve had a hard time matching his energy level.”
Silva is averaging 15.8 points and 7.8 rebounds over his last seven games.
3. A native vs. the Gamecocks
Charleston’s Aaron Nesmith, a former four-star recruit who picked the Commodores over the Gamecocks, has started the last two games, totaling 20 points and 13 rebounds
“He’s really, really coming on,” Martin said. “Early in the year, it was kind of a little up and down based on what I saw. But he’s been in the starting lineup now as of late. He plays with a toughness, an aggressiveness.”
VANDERBILT
Coach: Bryce Drew (164-91 in seven seasons overall; third season at Vanderbilt — 40-42)
Projected starters: G Joe Toye (10.5 points per game), G Saben Lee (12.0), F Aaron Nesmith (8.1), F Matt Ryan (9.7), C Simi Shittu (14.1)
Last game: Lost to No. 18 Kentucky 56-47 on Saturday in Lexington
KenPom ranking: 86 (No. 93 in offense efficiency, No. 89 in defense efficiency)
NET: 74
Notes: Vandy, picked eighth in the preseason SEC poll, is 3-6 since losing star freshman point guard Darius Garland for the season with a knee injury. ... With nine freshmen and sophomores and only one senior on the roster, the Commodores rank No. 305 — out of 353 teams nationally — in experience, according to KenPom. ... Lee is second in the SEC in free throws made and third in attempts. South Carolina’s Chris Silva ranks third and fourth in those categories.
SOUTH CAROLINA
Coach: Frank Martin (238-151 in 12 seasons overall; seventh season at USC — 121-97)
Projected starters: G Tre Campbell (5.8), G A.J. Lawson (12.6), F Keyshawn Bryant (9.5), F Chris Silva (12.9), F Maik Kotsar (9.2)
Last game: Beat Missouri 85-75 on Saturday at home
KenPom ranking: 104 (No. 144 in offense efficiency, No. 79 in defense efficiency)
NET: 133
Notes: South Carolina is averaging 81 points through three SEC games. That’s the most by the Gamecocks to begin league play since going for 86.3 a night in 1992-93. ... Sixth man Hassani Gravett is four 3-pointers shy of reaching his most in a single season. The senior’s four steals shy of doing the same. ... In the a seven game stretch from Nov. 18 against George Washington to Dec. 22 against Clemson, Campbell scored a combined 27 points. He’s totaled 35 in the four games since, including 10 against Mississippi State.
