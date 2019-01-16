College Sports

South Carolina offers Miami running back commit

By Ben Breiner

January 16, 2019 12:38 PM

Thomas Brown expects more from Gamecocks backs, explains philosophy

South Carolina Gamecocks running backs coach Thomas Brown breaks down what more he wants to see from his players, how coaching at Miami, Wisconsin helped him.
South Carolina football running backs coach Thomas Brown has already convinced Chaminade-Madonna High School (Fla.) running back Thaddius Franklin to commit to him once.

Now the new Gamecock and former Georgia Bulldog appears set on doing it again.

Franklin. who has been committed to Miami since October, tweeted the USC has offered. The 2021 runner has offers from the likes of Georgia, Florida State, Florida, Kentucky and Penn State.



The 6-foot-1, 210-pound back certianly has the size to earn the offer list he’s already got as a freshman, and he’s put up some big numbers already.

As a freshman, Franklin needed only 30 carries to get 495 yards (16.5 per carry) as a reserve behind a four-star Auburn commit who played as a true freshman (Franklin also played a little QB). Last season, he posted 1,602 yards and 14 touchdowns for a 12-2 team that won a state championship.

The Gamecocks backfield the past few seasons has had a balance of solid players, but not developed a star lead back.

