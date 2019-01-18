USC’s next challenge? Putting its perfect SEC record on the line at unbeaten LSU

Game info
Who: South Carolina (9-7, 4-0 SEC) at LSU (13-3, 3-0)
When: 6 p.m. Saturday
Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
TV: SEC Network
Radio: 107.5 The Game in Columbia area
Series: South Carolina leads 18-15
Last meeting: Feb. 28, 2018, in Columbia — South Carolina 83, LSU 74 (OT)
KenPom prediction: LSU 83, South Carolina 72
STORYLINES
1. Battle of unbeatens
Playing opposite Virginia-Duke on Saturday — a battle of the No. 1 teams in each major poll — is the only game this weekend where both teams remain perfect in league play.
With a win, the Gamecocks would move to 5-0 in the SEC for the second time in three years. This would be the most impressive feat of USC’s run as LSU hasn’t lost at home in over a calendar year. The Tigers have won 16 in a row at the Maravich Center. They’re 9-0 this season, average score of 85-68.
“They’re as talented and as athletic as any team in the SEC,” USC coach Frank Martin said Thursday on Carolina Calls.
2. Stopping Waters
South Carolina’s improved point guard play will get its biggest test against LSU’s Tremont Waters.
The sophomore dropped 19 on the Gamecocks last season, including a late 3-pointer over Maik Kotsar that forced overtime. He leads the SEC in steals and is fourth in assists. Carolina’s on-ball defense, which wasn’t great against Vanderbilt’s Saben Lee on Wednesday, will have to improve.
“Tremont Waters is one of those special players,” Martin said. “I absolutely love watching that young man play. He’s tough as tails. Has great instincts as a player with the ball in his hands. He’s a hard guard.”
3. Reunions
LSU, which brought in a top-5 recruiting class last year, has a talented roster — but not one the Gamecocks are unfamiliar with.
Naz Reid, a former five-star prospect who’s averaging 13 points and five rebounds a game, played high school ball in New Jersey with Chris Silva and Alanzo Frink. Emmitt Williams, a top 30 player in the ‘18 class who’s averaging eight points off the bench for the Tigers, played AAU ball in Florida with Keyshawn Bryant.
LSU
Coach: Will Wade (122-63 in six seasons overall; second season at LSU — 31-18)
Projected starters: G Tremont Waters (13.6 points per game), G Skylar Mays (13.3), G Marlon Taylor (7.2), F Kavel Bigby-Williams (7.3), Naz Reid (12.9)
Last game: Beat Ole Miss 83-69 on Tuesday in Oxford
KenPom ranking: 30 (No. 19 in offense efficiency, No. 75 in defense efficiency)
NET: 15
Notes: LSU, on a six-game win streak, has only lost this season to Houston, Florida State and Oklahoma State. The Cougars and Seminoles are a combined 30-5, while OSU is 8-9. ... The Tigers are averaging 88.3 points per game in conference play. That’s second only to Tennessee. LSU’s made 49 percent of its 3s against SEC competition. That tops the league. ...SEC opponents are making just 26.5 percent of their 3s against LSU. The Tigers held Ole Miss to eight makes on 28 attempts Tuesday.
SOUTH CAROLINA
Coach: Frank Martin (239-151 in 12 seasons overall; seventh season at USC — 122-97)
Projected starters: G Tre Campbell (5.7), G A.J. Lawson (13.3), F Keyshawn Bryant (9.7), F Chris Silva (12.2), F Maik Kotsar (8.7)
Last game: Beat Vanderbilt 74-71 on Wednesday in Nashville
KenPom ranking: 94 (No. 129 in offense efficiency, No. 82 in defense efficiency)
NET: 114
Notes: USC’s 4-0 start to league play has caused a 112-spot jump in NET, the new tool that the NCAA is using to help determine the tournament field. An RPI replacement, NET relies on game results, strength of schedule, game location, scoring margin (capped at 10 points), net offensive and defensive efficiency and the quality of wins and losses . ... With his next one, sixth man Hassani Gravett will have a career-high for 3s in a season. ... Lawson, a 57 percent free throw shooter over the season’s first seven games, is 83 percent at the line over his last nine.
Comments