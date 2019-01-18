Another Gamecock has entered NCAA transfer portal

In November, South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp said that Nick Harvey hoped to play one more season of college football. It won’t be for the Gamecocks.
The safety, who arrived in Columbia just last year as a graduate transfer from Texas A&M, has entered his name into the NCAA’s transfer portal, the school confirmed Friday evening. The news was first reported by Matt Zenitz of AL.com. The portal allows college coaches to see which players have an interest in leaving their current schools. South Carolina did not immediately confirm Harvey’s departure.
Harvey, a 5-foot-10, 190-pound Lancaster, Texas, native, played in four games for the Gamecocks last year. He transferred to USC in the offseason and was expected to earn a regular spot at safety in the preseason but had his season cut short by a concussion. He finished with six tackles. Harvey started 12 games for the Aggies in 2016 and redshirted at Texas A&M during the 2017 season. He played last year as a senior, but USC had hoped the NCAA would allow him an additional year due to the seriousness of his 2018 injury.
Veteran safety Javon Charleston also plans to transfer from USC.
Freshmen R.J. Roderick and Israel Mukuamu started at defensive back spots for South Carolina in the bowl game. The Gamecocks also expect to welcome Jamyest Williams back from injury in 2019.
