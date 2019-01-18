Multiple four-stars, including Florida decommit, to be at South Carolina this weekend

Two key South Carolina football recruiting targets tweeted they’ve landed. Another, once a Florida Gators commit, tweeted he’d be in Columbia on Saturday.
The Gamecocks are set for a big weekend with official visitors and juniors coming to campus. Four-star defensive tackle Jaquaze Sorrells and three-star defensive back Dequan Watts tweeted they’d arrived in town for official visits. North Carolina defensive end Kedrick Bingley-Jones announced he’d arrive a day later.
Sorrells and Watts are both 2019 targets and could fill some of the three or four spots remaining in USC’s class.
Watts is a 6-foot-2, 165-pound defensive back out of Atlanta, ranked the No. 899 player in his class in the 247 Sports composite rankings. As a senior he had 49 tackles, six interceptions and nine pass breakups. He got a visit from Bryan McClendon this week and is also looking at Oregon and Louisville.
The Gamecocks only signed a pair of defensive backs in the early signing period and will likely look to add at least two more.
Sorrells is the No. 163 player in the class, the 12th-best defensive tackle and 22nd best player in Florida. He had 36 tackles as a senior, eight for loss and a pair of sacks, and he made the Under Armour All-American Game. Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp has said he wouldn’t say no to a good defensive lineman, and Sorrells would fit the bill.
Bingley-Jones is a 2020 player, and he’s ranked No. 202 in his class. One of the 10 best players in North Carolina, the 6-foot-4, 266-pound Providence Day School star had 60 tackles, 22 tackles for a loss and two sacks as a sophomore and at least 49 tackles and five sacks in the seven games his team has posted on MaxPreps.
He was a Florida commit from the end of July until Jan. 15 and has offers from Florida State, Louisville, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Georgia.
