Shameik Blackshear locks in transfer destination

Former South Carolina defensive end Shameik Blackshear will wrap up his college career at TCU and play for coach Gary Patterson, he announced Saturday.
“Thank you to @TCUCoachP for giving me the opportunity to play my last year of eligibility at TCU #CarterBoys19,” Blackshear said via Twitter.
Blackshear told The State that he will graduate in May. He will play at TCU as a graduate transfer.
The Horned Frogs were 7-6 in 2018 (4-5 in the Big 12) with a win over Cal in the Cheez Its Bowl.
“I am grateful for my lessons learned as I transition to the next phase of my life and my career,” Blackshear tweeted Dec. 31 with his decision to leave the Gamecocks.
The Bluffton High product had 34 tackles and a sack with the Gamecokcs. He played in 13 games this year, mostly as a reserve, but he started two games, including the Belk Bowl and the regular season finale against Akron.
“I would like to express my sincere thanks to the University of South Carolina Football program and coaching staff for affording me the Gamecock experience,” Blackshear wrote on a December statement posted on social media. “Also, I would like to express my gratitude for the love and support of Gamecock Nation. In addition, the Gamecock staff was an intricate part of my success as a student athlete. During my college experience at South Carolina, I was afforded great opportunity to grow as a person and develop on and off the field. I will Forever be connected to my teammates and friends that I have made while at South Carolina. I am grateful for my lessons learned as I transition to the next phase of my life and my career. Thank you GAMECOCK NATION!”
Blackshear was a four-star prospect with scholarship offers from Clemson, Florida State, Florida and Georgia when he signed with the Gamecocks in 2015. He was rated the No. 12 player in his recruiting class at any position after his sophomore season, but a high school knee injury and injuries suffered at South Carolina when he was shot in December of 2015 slowed his development.
He had a career-best five tackles against Florida this year.
The only experienced defensive ends South Carolina will return in 2019 are Danny Fennell, Keir Thomas, D.J. Wonnum, Brad Johnson and Aaron Sterling. Fennell, Wonnum and Sterling all will be returning from surgery.
