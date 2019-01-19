LSU rolls South Carolina as Gamecock win streak comes to a halt

South Carolina’s undefeated start to SEC play ended with a thud Saturday night in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
LSU jumped out to a big first half lead rolled the Gamecocks, 89-67, at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. USC (9-8 overall) dropped to 4-1 in league play as the Tigers (14-3) improved to 4-0.
For a third straight road game, USC got down double-digits. This time, though, there was no furious rally. The Tigers have won 17 straight at home. LSU had six players in double figures, led by Naz Reid’s 15. A.J. Lawson had 18 to lead Carolina.
The Gamecocks were sloppy on offense, weak defensively, struggled at the free throw line and — once again — had their most accomplished player on the bench for long stretches.
USC on Wednesday at Vanderbilt won despite little production from Chris Silva. The reigning SEC Defensive Player of the Year sat for 27 minutes of a game the Gamecocks stormed back from 12 down to win. Three days later, Carolina couldn’t overcome his absence.
Silva committed his second foul at the 17:38 mark of the first half, third at the 18:46 of the second and fourth six minutes later. He fouled out with 4:26 left. The senior finished with seven points and three rebounds.
LSU shot 42.2 percent from the field, taking advantage of easy opportunities. The Tigers converted 17 dunks and layups. They scored 20 points of 15 Carolina turnovers.
South Carolina won at Vanderbilt thanks in large part to clutch free throw shooting. It made its final 12 FTs to steal a victory in Nashville. On Saturday, the Gamecocks were four of their first 11 from the line. LSU made more FTs (32) than USC attempted (14).
After a Tre Campbell jumper cut the LSU lead to six with 11:19 left in the first half, the Tigers went on a 25-11 run into the break. They grew their lead to as many as 33 in the second half.
BOX SCORE
SOUTH CAROLINA 67
Kotsar 3-9 0-0 6, Bryant 5-10 0-3 10, Silva 2-2 3-4 7, Lawson 7-15 2-4 18, Campbell 2-6 0-0 4, Frink 2-4 1-3 5, Haase 4-8 0-0 8, Gravett 3-9 0-0 9, Hinson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-64 6-14 67.
Bigby-Williams 5-7 2-2 12, Reid 4-9 7-8 15, Waters 5-9 0-0 12, Taylor 1-6 8-9 10, Mays 3-9 0-0 6, Days 1-2 2-2 5, Williams 3-8 9-10 15, Graves 1-2 0-0 2, Smart 4-12 4-4 12, Reese 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-64 32-35 89.
Halftime: LSU 48-28. 3-Point Goals: South Carolina 5-19 (Gravett 3-5, Lawson 2-7, Hinson 0-1, Frink 0-1, Bryant 0-1, Campbell 0-2, Haase 0-2), LSU 3-19 (Waters 2-5, Days 1-2, Graves 0-1, Taylor 0-1, Williams 0-1, Reid 0-2, Smart 0-3, Mays 0-4). Fouled Out: Days, Silva. Rebounds: South Carolina 27 (Lawson 5), LSU 49 (Williams 13). Assists: South Carolina 8 (Hinson, Kotsar, Bryant 2), LSU 12 (Waters 6). Total Fouls: South Carolina 24, LSU 17.
NEXT GAME
Who: No. 14 Auburn at South Carolina
When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Colonial Life Arena
TV: SEC Network
