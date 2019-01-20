Former Gamecock Gilmore to make second Super Bowl appearance with Patriots

Two years with the New England Patriots and two Super Bowl appearances for Stephon Gilmore.
The former South Carolina standout and the Patriots are headed back following the 37-31 thrilling overtime win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. New England plays Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl XLIII on Feb. 3 in Atlanta.
It is New England’s third straight Super Bowl appearance.
Gilmore had one tackle in the game.
Gilmore signed a five-year deal with New England in March of 2017 after playing five seasons with the Buffalo Bills. This year might have been the Rock Hill native’s best season in the NFL.
The 28-year-old had 45 tackles, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and 20 passes defensed. Gilmore was Associated Press All-Pro selection and picked to go the Pro Bowl.
Gilmore is one of four people in the Patriots’ organization with South Carolina. A.C. Flora graduate Jack Easterby is New England’s character coach.
Rock Hill native Cordarelle Patterson is a receiver/kicke returner for New England and former Clemson standout is a tight end. Patterson had two catches for 18 yards and averaged 26.7 yards on three kickoff returns.
