Gamecocks coach Brown’s recruiting approach: ‘I don’t lie like most guys probably do’

South Carolina running backs coach Thomas Brown wasn’t there to sugarcoat things when he first spoke publicly after getting hired.
It turns out, that’s also how he carries himself on the recruiting trial.
“I’m a kind of no-nonsense, straightforward type person,” Brown said. “I don’t lie like most guys probably do in recruiting. I don’t tell people what they want to hear; I’m going to tell them the truth. If you like it, awesome. If you don’t like it, I’m probably not going to be the coach for you.”
That direct attitude will be going toward representing the Gamecocks in two of the most fertile recruiting grounds in the country and two places USC puts a premium on. Shortly after getting hired, the January recruiting period opened and after a little South Carolina acclimation, he was off.
“My first day on the recruiting trail, I was in town locally with coach Muschamp,” Brown said. “East Georgia, then to Atlanta, then to South Florida.”
Brown, who coached at Miami for three seasons, will team up with Gamecocks defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson in South Florida. He’ll also help in DeKalb and Fulton counties, so much of metro Atlanta, that east Georgia region, and have in-state responsibilities, as most of the Gamecocks assistants do.
Will Muschamp praised Brown’s work on the recruiting trail when the hire was announced, and Brown has had some success in a shorter coaching career. With the Hurricanes, he was key in bringing in three blue-chip running backs, Lorenzo Lingard (a five-star), Cam’Ron Davis and Travis Homer. He was also a primary recruiter for getting four-star Atlanta safety Arrington Farrar to Wisconsin.
One of his early tasks will be to recruit or develop a top back, which South Carolina has been lacking since Mike Davis’ last two seasons (1,183 and 982 yards). The Gamecocks have options, though none have yet to step forward and remain healthy enough to carry a bigger load (Rico Dowdle had more than 700 yards in an injury-shortened freshman year).
They could also recruit that back. Brown said adding another back in the 2019 class isn’t out of the question. The team, which has been after blue chip backs the past few cycles but has yet to secure one, has offers out to players such as Tank Bigsby and Don Chaney Jr. for 2020. Both are top-50 national prospects.
One resource Brown has at his disposal is the history of backs he’s worked with. In 2014, he was at Wisconsin when Melvin Gordon ran for 2,587 yards before becoming an 1,100-yard NFL back. Gordon’s backup, Corey Clement, had 949 yards and went on to help the Philadelphia Eagles win the Super Bowl. At Miami, Brown had top backs run for 1,117, 966 and 985 yards across three season.
And while that’s a selling point, it’s not one he makes the centerpiece.
“I think everybody’s a name-dropper,” Brown said. “Kind of throws out names to kind of excite guys. There’s a place for that, but I think it’s more important how you relate to that individual player, show him how you can develop him from a football standpoint, but most importantly, my No. 1 job is to develop grown men.”
