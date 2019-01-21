Former Gamecocks star headed to his first Pro Bowl

It took Jared Cook a long time to make it.
But in his tenth NFL season, after stops with the Tennessee Titans, St. Louis Rams and Green Bay Packers, Oakland Raiders tight end and former South Carolina football star Jared Cook is headed to the Pro Bowl.
The news came out Monday, as the latest batch of players were added to rosters, including former Clemson star Deshaun Watson.
Cook had his best statistical season to date, with a career-high 61 catches, 825 yards and six touchdowns.
At USC, Cook posted 1,107 career yards, including 573 on 37 catches his final season. He was twice second on the team in receiving yards.
He was a third-round draft pick, 89th overall in 2009 NFL Draft.
This season, Cook opened with a 180-yard game and went on to lead Oakland in yards through the air.
