South Carolina makes final four for coveted defensive recruit

South Carolina football would like to add Jammie Robinson to its 2019 secondary.
On Monday the Gamecocks made his final four, a few weeks ahead of signing day.
USC is joined by Auburn, Tennessee, Kentucky for the three-star defensive back out of Lee County High School. He said in his announcement tweet he intends to take his recruitment to signing day.
Robinson is the No. 379 player in the 2019 class according to the 247 Sports composite rankings. He’s the No. 30 safety, though he might well play corner on the next level, and the No. 42 player in Georgia.
Robinson visited Tennessee this past weekend. He has already taken an official visit to Columbia.
As a senior, he led Lee County to a Class 6A state championship. His team was 15-1, with the only loss coming to St. Frances Academy (Md.), a national powerhouse led by a pair of four-star Alabama commits.
For the season, Robinson had 105 tackles, six tackles for loss and two interceptions for a defense that allowed 7.5 points a game, 5.2 against non-St Francis competition.
South Carolina will have an interesting situation in its secondary. Gone are starters Keisean Nixon, Rashad Fenton and Steven Montac, plus grad transfer Nick Harvey who hardly played this season. The group has back freshmen Jaycee Horn, R.J. Roderick and Israel Mukuamu, who all saw big roles this season.
