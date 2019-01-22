South Carolina officially hires John Scott Jr. to complete football coaching staff

South Carolina finally has its defensive line coach.
The team and Will Muschamp officially hired Arkansas defensive tackles coach John Scott Jr. to replace Lance Thompson as the schools board of trustees approved his contract on Tuesday morning. The Greer, S.C. native also spent time with the New York Jets. He will earn $435,000 annually, and his contract runs through May 31, 2020.
Gamecocks athletics director Ray Tanner said he and Muschamp have been discussing a new defensive line hire for “three or four weeks.”
Muschamp “is excited about what (Scott) has done in the past and the guys he has coached and is looking forward to getting him involved starting today,” Tanner said.
Scott and Muschamp were not immediately available for comment. It is the second coaching change of the offseason for Muschamp’s staff. Earlier this month, he hired Thomas Brown to coach running backs and take Pat Washington’s place on the staff.
“When you have a big staff, there is going to be change and transition from time to time,” Tanner said. “It seems to be the case across the country, but I think now we are ready to move forward now to spring practice.”
Thompson was one of Muschamp’s original hires, but was not kept on this offseason.
Scott’s career took him to Texas Tech, Georgia Southern, Missouri State, Norfolk State and his alma mater, Western Carolina, coaching either defensive line or outside linebackers and was a graduate assistant at Louisiana-Lafayette.
He has background in 3-4 defenses, although Arkansas was a four-down team last season.
After college, he played a few years of lower level pro football, including in the Arena Football League 2.
At GSU, he worked with Brent Russell, the program’s all-time sack leader and one of the top defenders on the FCS level. At Texas Tech under Kliff Kingsbury, Scott coached two-time all-conference lineman Kerry Hyder. With the Jets, he worked with the likes of Muhammad Wilkerson and Leonard Williams.
At Arkansas, Scott bridged the end of the Bret Bielema era and the start of the Chad Morris era, with a defense that struggled both seasons.
