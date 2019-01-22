So Deebo’s hands are how big? Gamecocks measure up at Senior Bowl

Sometimes the measurements at the Senior Bowl or NFL combine create their own little buzz.
Whether it was Brandon Allen’s hands or a player not being quite as big as he was cracked up to be, something always pops up. On Tuesday measurements dropped for a pair of Gamecocks, and two things emerged about South Carolina wide receiver Deebo Samuel.
He’s not quite as tall as he was listed and he has a big old pair of mitts.
Samuel came in at 5-foot-11, an inch shorter than his listed height, and 216 pounds. His hands were measured at 10 1/8 inches, and that stands out.
He’s tied for the largest hands for a receiver at the senior bowl with Jalen Hurd, a 6-foot-4, 227-pound running back-turned-tight end/receiver.
Samuel would have tied for second-largest hands for a receiver at last year’s combine.
Those hands hauled in 148 career receptions for 2,076 yards and 16 scores in college. He’s currently rated as the No. 52 prospect in the draft by CBS.
Gamecocks tackle Dennis Daley is also in Mobile, Ala., and he came in at 6-foot-5, 304 pounds, an inch shorter and 20 pounds lighter than his listed numbers at USC.
