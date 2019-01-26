College Sports

South Carolina rally falls short as OSU edges Gamecocks in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

By Andrew Ramspacher

January 26, 2019 04:07 PM

Oklahoma State’s Lindy Waters shoots a 3-point shot over South Carolina’s Felipe Haase during an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in Stillwater, Okla. (Devin Lawrence Wilber/Tulsa World via AP)
Oklahoma State’s Lindy Waters shoots a 3-point shot over South Carolina’s Felipe Haase during an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in Stillwater, Okla. (Devin Lawrence Wilber/Tulsa World via AP) Devin Lawrence Wilber AP
Oklahoma State’s Lindy Waters shoots a 3-point shot over South Carolina’s Felipe Haase during an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in Stillwater, Okla. (Devin Lawrence Wilber/Tulsa World via AP) Devin Lawrence Wilber AP

Playing on the road with your best player in foul trouble. South Carolina had been there before.

The Gamecocks were used to the situation they found themselves in Saturday in Stillwater, Oklahoma. They were forced to battle Oklahoma State down the stretch with Chris Silva all but glued to the bench.

But unlike what happened last week at Vanderbilt, USC couldn’t come through.

The Cowboys edged the Gamecocks, 74-70, in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

USC dropped to 10-9. OSU, coached by former Gamecock player Mike Boynton, improved to 9-11. South Carolina missed seven of its final eight shots.

Silva led the Gamecocks with 15 points and nine rebounds. A.J. Lawson added 12 points and Keyshawn Bryant had 10.

Silva, USC’s All-SEC forward, picked up his fourth foul with 13:06 left in the second half. The Gamecocks were down 50-42. But when Silva checked back in seven minutes later, Carolina was only down a point.

The Gamecocks, playing an equally depleted team in OSU (eight scholarship players), showed the kind of fight that’s defined them since January began. A Keyshawn Bryant free throw with 6:53 left put Carolina up one.

The game featured 22 lead changes. Oklahoma State led 70-65 with under two minutes left until Silva hit a pair of FTs to trim things to three.

Silva and Kotsar trapped OSU’s Cameron McGriff on the next possession, forcing a turnover. The Gamecocks couldn’t capitalize, however, as Felipe Haase missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer.

Oklahoma State led by as many as 12 in the first half before cooling off. The Cowboys made seven of their 12 shots and went up 26-14 at the 9:15 mark. They ended the period missing 12 of their 14 field goal attempts.

It all allowed the Gamecocks to stage a mini-rally. A Silva-led 8-0 run cut things to 28-25 with 4:13 left. OSU lead 33-28 at the break as the Gamecocks went the opening 20 minutes without attempt a free throw.

A.J. Lawson took Carolina’s first attempt from the line at the 18:41 mark of the second half.

NEXT GAME

Who: Tennessee at South Carolina

When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Colonial Life Arena

TV: SEC Network

Andrew Ramspacher

Andrew Ramspacher has been covering college athletics since 2010, serving as The State’s USC men’s basketball beat writer since October 2017. His work has been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors, Virginia Press Association and West Virginia Press Association. At a program-listed 5-foot-10, he’s always been destined to write about the game. Not play it.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

  Comments  