South Carolina rally falls short as OSU edges Gamecocks in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

Playing on the road with your best player in foul trouble. South Carolina had been there before.
The Gamecocks were used to the situation they found themselves in Saturday in Stillwater, Oklahoma. They were forced to battle Oklahoma State down the stretch with Chris Silva all but glued to the bench.
But unlike what happened last week at Vanderbilt, USC couldn’t come through.
The Cowboys edged the Gamecocks, 74-70, in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
USC dropped to 10-9. OSU, coached by former Gamecock player Mike Boynton, improved to 9-11. South Carolina missed seven of its final eight shots.
Silva led the Gamecocks with 15 points and nine rebounds. A.J. Lawson added 12 points and Keyshawn Bryant had 10.
Silva, USC’s All-SEC forward, picked up his fourth foul with 13:06 left in the second half. The Gamecocks were down 50-42. But when Silva checked back in seven minutes later, Carolina was only down a point.
The Gamecocks, playing an equally depleted team in OSU (eight scholarship players), showed the kind of fight that’s defined them since January began. A Keyshawn Bryant free throw with 6:53 left put Carolina up one.
The game featured 22 lead changes. Oklahoma State led 70-65 with under two minutes left until Silva hit a pair of FTs to trim things to three.
Silva and Kotsar trapped OSU’s Cameron McGriff on the next possession, forcing a turnover. The Gamecocks couldn’t capitalize, however, as Felipe Haase missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer.
Oklahoma State led by as many as 12 in the first half before cooling off. The Cowboys made seven of their 12 shots and went up 26-14 at the 9:15 mark. They ended the period missing 12 of their 14 field goal attempts.
It all allowed the Gamecocks to stage a mini-rally. A Silva-led 8-0 run cut things to 28-25 with 4:13 left. OSU lead 33-28 at the break as the Gamecocks went the opening 20 minutes without attempt a free throw.
A.J. Lawson took Carolina’s first attempt from the line at the 18:41 mark of the second half.
NEXT GAME
Who: Tennessee at South Carolina
When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Colonial Life Arena
TV: SEC Network
