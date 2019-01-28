College Sports

Reports: Former Gamecock Merrifield gets new deal from Kansas City Royals

By Lou Bezjak

January 28, 2019

Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield knocked down and recovered this groundball hit by the Seattle Mariners Jean Segura in the first inning of the Royals' 10-0 victory on April 9, 2018 at Kauffman Stadium and had time to record the out.
After career-best season, Whit Merrifield is getting a new contract from the Kansas City Royals.

The former South Carolina standout has agreed to a four-year, $16.25 million contract extension, according to ESPN and MLB Network. An official announcement could come as soon as today.

Merrifield made $569,500 last season.

In 2018, Merrifield hit. 304 and led the American League in hits (192) and stolen bases (45). He hit 12 homers with 60 RBI and made just six errors at second base.

Merrifield also played first base and the outfield for the Royals last season.

