Reports: Former Gamecock Merrifield gets new deal from Kansas City Royals

After career-best season, Whit Merrifield is getting a new contract from the Kansas City Royals.
The former South Carolina standout has agreed to a four-year, $16.25 million contract extension, according to ESPN and MLB Network. An official announcement could come as soon as today.
Merrifield made $569,500 last season.
In 2018, Merrifield hit. 304 and led the American League in hits (192) and stolen bases (45). He hit 12 homers with 60 RBI and made just six errors at second base.
Merrifield also played first base and the outfield for the Royals last season.
