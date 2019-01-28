Gamecock women surge past Vanderbilt with big second half

Dawn Staley didn’t like the long stretch in between games for South Carolina women’s basketball. It gave her players time to lose some of their sharpness, she said.
On Monday night at Colonial Life Arena, Gamecock fans saw some of that sloppiness early, but USC recovered with more than enough time to take an 80-69 win over SEC cellar-dweller Vanderbilt.
From the get-go, it appeared that USC (14-5, 6-1 SEC) would cruise to another easy home SEC win like it did over Florida two weeks ago. Staley’s team made its first five field goal attempts and forced five Vandy turnovers in the first quarter, racing to an early 15-5 lead.
Things changed in the second quarter, however. After making their first attempt of the period, the Gamecocks went nearly six minutes without scoring in the second quarter, missing 11 consecutive shots. In that time, Vanderbilt went on a 12-0 run, powered by junior guard Cierra Walker, who drained back-to-back 3s. At one point, the Commodores (5-14, 1-6 SEC) led by six points.
As they have at several times this season, the Gamecocks’ struggles seemed tied to their inability to break an opponent’s zone defense. On multiple occasions, redshirt junior guard Te’a Cooper aggressively drove the lane, only to put up an inaccurate shot near the basket — she was 1-for-7 from the field in the quarter.
Rebounding also frustrated Carolina, as Vanderbilt, who entered the game with an average rebounding margin of 1.0 on the year, was winning the battle on the boards decisively at the break, 20-14.
Junior guard Tyasha Harris eventually broke the scoring drought with a 3 of her own late in the second quarter, and the Gamecocks closed the gap to within two points at the half off a last-minute layup from freshman guard Destanni Henderson on a fast-break.
After the break, senior guard Bianca Cuevas-Moore added another fast-break layup to tie the game and spark an 11-4 run that ended when Harris came up with a rebound under the basket and went the length of the floor, laying in a difficult basket while being fouled with 4:13 to play in the quarter.
After that basket, Vanderbilt got within five points once more and then never recovered. The Commodores’ post play, led by Mariella Fasoula, was able to find some success down low, but Staley’s squad regained its shooting touch to cover every basket, making 57.6 percent of its shots from the field in the second half.
Freshman forward Victaria Saxton also provided her team with a boost. In a game where USC’s starters accounted for 71 of the team’s 80 points, Saxton grabbed a team-high eight rebounds in just 13 minutes and frustrated Vandy in the post throughout the fourth quarter.
With 4:13 left to play and the Gamecocks on the fast break once again, Saxton managed to save a ball as she fell out of bounds and find Cuevas-Moore for an open 3 that made the score 78-61 to effectively end the game.
Star of the game: Te’a Cooper led all scorers with 18 points, tallied a pair of rebounds and assists each and nabbed three steals on the night. When she was on, the Gamecocks strolled. When she struggled, they fell back.
Stat of the game: Fast-break points were 23-5 in favor of South Carolina, who thrived whenever it sped up the pace of play and stagnated when Vanderbilt was able to settle into its defense.
Play of the game: With 7:36 left in the first quarter, Mikiah Herbert Harrigan took advantage of the Gamecocks’ fullcourt press and a sloppy pass by Vanderbilt to grab an easy steal. On the ensuing fastbreak, she crossed over Vanderbilt’s Brinae Alexander, causing her to fall to the floor, then calmly stepped back and drained a midrange jumper.
South Carolina travels to Kentucky to face the No. 19 Wildcats on Thursday. The game will be televised on the SEC Network, with tipoff at 6:30 p.m.
