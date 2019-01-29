Georgia lineman got an offer over the weekend. Now he’s a South Carolina commit

Less than two weeks before signing day, offensive lineman William Rogers from Lovejoy High School in Georgia left Columbia with an offer from Will Muschamp.
It didn’t take long for him to pick the Gamecocks.
Rogers committed Tuesday, becoming the fifth and likely final piece of South Carolina’s class up front. He held offers from Illinois, FIU and Georgia State.
The Gamecocks can sign four players in February, after inking 19 in December and adding a pair of transfers in Jamel Cook and Josh Belk. National signing day is the 6th.
Shilo Sanders, son of NFL great Deion Sanders, committed to fill one of those spots. The status of junior college commit Jahkeem Green remains unclear.
Rogers is a three-star prospect, the No. 105 offensive tackle in the 247 composite rankings and No. 127 player in Georgia.
“He can play inside or outside,” Lovejoy High School coach Edgar Carson said. “He played tackle for us. He picks things up well and was a three-year starter for us. He does a good job of protecting the inside and the outside. And he’s strong.”
He is listed at 6-foot-4, 295 pounds, and claimed offers from Illinois and Georgia State. As a high school senior, he played both ways for a 7-5 team.
Rogers is joining an offensive line group that already includes Jaylen Nichols, Jakai Moore, Vincent Murphy and Mark Fox. The Gamecocks had been trying to flip Mississippi State pledge Darius Washington for much of the process.
