South Carolina gets commitment from coveted defensive back recruit on signing day

South Carolina football had been after three-star Lee County High School defensive back Jammie Robinson for about 10 months.
Finally, on National Signing day, the Gamecocks, coach Will Muschamp and defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson have their man.
Robinson picked USC from a set of finalists that included Auburn, Tennessee and Kentucky. South Carolina had been considered a leader at points in the process, and after an early signing period that saw USC only ink two in the defensive backfield, the Gamecocks closed it out.
“I would like to take my talents to the University of South Carolina,” Robinson said at his ceremony.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Herald
#ReadLocal
The 5-foot-11, 200-pounder is considered a corner in by some recruiting services, but could well end up a safety.
“I’ve got an advantage by playing early and and possibly starting as a freshman at safety or nickel,” Robinson said. “They tell me they need me.”
Robinson played safety at Lee County but according to his coach Dean Fabrizio he really excels at corner and in man coverage.
“He’s a very physical player with great coverage ability,” Fabrizio said. “His closing skills are off the charts. And he’s a good a kickoff returner as I’ve been around.”
He’s the No. 388 player in the 2019 class in the 247 Sports compositie rankings. That puts him as the 32nd-best corner and 41st-best player in Georiga. He was seven spots below the last four-star.
After putting up 73 tackles and a pair of interceptions as a junior, he transfered from Crisp County High School to Lee County.
As a senior, he led Lee County to a Class 6A state championship. His team was 15-1, with the only loss coming to St. Frances Academy (Md.), a national powerhouse led by a pair of four-star Alabama commits.
For the season, Robinson had 105 tackles, six tackles for loss and two interceptions for a defense that allowed 7.5 points a game, 5.2 against non-St Francis competition.
He’ll join a group of defensive backs in the class that includes four-star Cam Smith, Tampa product Johnny Dixon and Shilo Sanders, son of NFL great Deion Sanders.
South Carolina will have an interesting situation in its secondary in 2019. Gone are starters Keisean Nixon, Rashad Fenton and Steven Montac, plus grad transfer Nick Harvey who hardly played this season. The group has back freshmen Jaycee Horn, R.J. Roderick and Israel Mukuamu, who all saw big roles this season.
Comments