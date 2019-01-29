Deebo Samuel headed to NFL combine, credits one coach for helping him

There wasn’t much doubt, but former South Carolina Gamecocks football star Deebo Samuel will get to take a trip to Indianapolis, Indiana.
The Chapman High School product tweeted he’ll go to the NFL combine set for Feb. 26-March 4.
Samuel is coming off a dominant week at Senior Bowl practices where he was considered one of to the top wide receiver there. Coming out of it, CBS projected him as a first-roung draft pick.
As a senior, he shook off a drop-heavy start to post 882 yards and 11 touchdowns.
For his career, which featured a few injury setbacks, he had 2,076 receiving yards, 23 touchdowns from scrimmage and four more scores on kick returns.
Samuel nearly came out following the 2017 season, but a broken leg and foot injury kept him in Columbia for another season.
He also made sure to throw some credit to wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon, who came in right as Samuel’s career took off.
