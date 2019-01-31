Alexis Jennings rises up against her old team as South Carolina tops Kentucky

When she faced them for the first time last year, Alexis Jennings had little to say about her former team at Kentucky. She was at South Carolina, not interested in talking much about her transfer between rivals.
This year, she said even less but dominated in her final trip to Lexington, leading the Gamecocks to a 74-70 win Thursday with her 15th career double-double off 18 points and 12 rebounds.
No. 16 USC (15-5, 7-1 SEC) came out looking a little lethargic in a crucial matchup with the No. 19 Wildcats for SEC standing. UK got a pair of 3-pointers early and frustrated Dawn Staley’s defense with plenty of ball screens. Inside, Kentucky scrambled for an early 11-6 edge in rebounding despite being somewhat undersized at the forward position.
However, Carolina’s first basket of the night came from senior forward Jennings on a strong post move, and that set the tone for the game — the Wildcats’ frontcourt had no answer for Jennings’ size and finesse in the low post.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Several timely 3-pointers also proved crucial — one from junior guard Tyasha Harris in the final seconds of the first quarter capped a 7-0 run and closed the score to 20-17 in favor of Kentucky, while another from Bianca Cuevas-Moore midway through the second quarter put USC within one point of the Wildcats.
Meanwhile, after starting the game with 9-for-16 shooting from the field, Kentucky’s touch cooled considerably as USC’s defense adjusted and cut down on the ball-screen action. Another 7-0 run to close the half gave South Carolina a 31-28 lead.
After halftime, USC continued to attack the interior and were rewarded with an 8-2 run to start the third quarter led by four points from Jennings. Kentucky called a timeout after 2:40 of play, but the stoppage failed to slow down the Gamecocks, who ripped off a quick 6-2 run with four points from Cuevas-Moore to force Kentucky into calling another timeout.
From there, the Gamecocks alternated attacks with Jennings and junior guard Te’a Cooper, who tallied 17 points almost exclusively on drives to the paint and free throws. At one point, the USC lead swelled to 17 points, before a late Kentucky surge put the Wildcats within single digits. It wasn’t enough, however, to stop Staley’s team from taking its ninth consecutive win in the series.
Star of the game: Jennings was the anchor for the Gamecocks in several cold stretches, including late when she produced a couple of crucial layups to keep the lead at a comfortable margin.
Stat of the game: Points in the paint were a robust 44-28 in favor of South Carolina.
Play of the game: Victaria Saxton’s entrance into the game late in the first half was just what South Carolina needed to re-energize itself, and while the freshman made a few mistakes, she also came up big with a rebound and jumper to give Carolina a lead it would never relinquish.
NEXT
The Gamecocks stay on the road for their next SEC matchup, traveling to Arkansas to face the surprising Razorbacks, who were picked to finish 11th in the preseason media and coaches polls but are currently 16-5 and tied for third in the conference. That game is at 5 p.m. Sunday on SEC Network.
Comments