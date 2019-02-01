Four-star defensive end set to visit Gamecocks this weekend

South Carolina football has had some transition in terms of defensive line coaching, with Lance Thompson moving on and John Scott Jr. joining the staff.
It doesn’t appear to have hurt the Gamecocks’ ability to get involved with high-profile linemen.
Myles Murphy, a four-star lineman from Southwest Guilford High School in North Carolina, tweeted he’ll be in Columbia this weekend. He’s currently the No. 184 player in the country in the 247 Composite rankings for the 2020 class.
Murphy (6-foot-4, 260 pounds) already has offers from Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Florida, Texas, Michigan, Notre Dame and Oklahoma.
As a high school junior, he led his team with 53 solo tackles, 18 for loss and 10 sacks. He was part of a defense that allowed 12.6 points per game and carried a lower-scoring team to an 8-4 record.
USC is close to wrapping up a strong defensive line class, led by five-star Zacch Pickens and four-star Joseph Anderson. The Gamecocks are still in play for Jaquaze Sorrells, a top-160 recruit for 2019.
