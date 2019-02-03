Five-star tailback visits South Carolina

South Carolina football has been in on some big-name tailbacks this recruiting cycle, with four-stars Tank Bigsby and Don Chaney Jr. showing some interest.
This weekend USC got a five-star talent in Maryland running back MarShawn Lloyd on campus.
The 5-foot-10, 210-pound runner tweeted a picture from a photo shoot with the hashtag #gogamecocks on Saturday. He claims offers from a range of top schools.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
He is currently the No. 24 player in the country in the 247 Sports composite rankings, the No. 4 running back and No. 3 player in Maryland. His offer list includes Alabama, Georgia, Penn State, Maryland, Ohio State, Clemson, Florida, Michigan, Notre Dame, Texas A&M and Southern Cal.
He helped lead DeMatha High School to an 8-3 record against a brutal schedule. The Stags faced Florida powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas and Philidelphia power Imhotep before going 3-1 in a conference with a pair of national top-25 teams.
Lloyd ran for 154 yards and four touchdowns in an overtime win against a Gonzaga team that finished No. 18 in the USA Today rankings and scored a pair of touchdowns in a 46-43 loss in a postseason rematch.
The Gamecocks will have a senior-heavy backfield in 2019, even after the transfer of Ty’Son Williams. They return the veteran trio of Mon Denson, Rico Dowdle and A.J. Turner for a final season, with two redshirt freshmen and one true freshman waiting in the wings.
USC also had some change on the staff, with former running backs coach Bobby Bentley moving over to tight ends and former Miami and Georgia coach Thomas Brown coming on board.
Comments