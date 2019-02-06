What South Carolina’s Will Muschamp said about each of his February signees

South Carolina football brought in the final four members of the 2019 recruiting class.
Will Muschamp said if he was told in December he got those four, he would’ve taken it. What said about each of his new signees:
Three stars | 6-0, 185 | Cedar Hill, Texas
Three stars | 5-11, 200 | Lee County, Ga.
“A state champion over there with coach (Dean) Fabrizio. ... His mom and Jammie called is this morning to confirm they were going to be Gamecocks. Really excited about Jammie, a guy again in our camp, has coverage ability in the slot. Can play outside if he needs to, but is a safety/nickel. Can play in the slot as a dime as well. Very instinctive player. Defensive player of the year in the state of Georgia.”
Four stars | 6-2, 310 | Orlando, Fla.
“A 6-foot-3, 300-plus pounder. Another guy that was in our camp. … Got a tremendous work ethic. Very explosive young man. A guy that is athletic enough to play on the edge, play inside. But we’re really excited about him and getting him today. Felt pretty good about him in the process.”
Three stars | 6-5, 295 | Hampton, Ga.
“A guy that came to our camp, we targeted early. Was a 300-plus pounder who verticaled at over 38 inches, which not many offensive linemen are doing that at the NFL combine. Can bend in his lower body. Plays with power. Will be an interior offensive lineman for us. Did play some defensive line at Lovejoy, but will be an offensive lineman for us. Having him and his mom Karen here two weeks ago for the official visit firmed up that he wanted to be a Gamecock.”
