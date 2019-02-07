Five South Carolina players headed to NFL combine

Five South Carolina Gamecocks football players will be at the NFL Combine at the end of February in Indianapolis.
Three had already announced they were going. The list is:
▪ Wide reciever Deebo Samuel
▪ Offensive lineman Zack Bailey
▪ Linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams
▪ Cornerback Rashad Fenton
▪ Offensive lineman Dennis Daley
The combine will be held Feb. 26-March 4.
The Gamecocks had four at the combine last season, led by future first-round pick Hayden Hurst.
Samuel battled injuries during his career, but finished with 2,076 receiving yards, 23 touchdowns from scrimmage and four more scores on kick returns.
Bailey was a stalwart member of the offensive line since his freshman year, playing both tackle and guard. He started 38 games in his career, but broke his leg in his final game, against Akron.
Fenton was a three-year starter who had an up-and-down career. He had a strong first half of the 2017 season, and finished his career with 122 tackles, five interceptions and 24 passes defended.
Daley broke into the starting lineup his third game on campus and missed only one game after that. The 6-foot-6, 324-pound local product became a steady presence for a ling that was good in pass protection.
Allen-Williams battled injuries through much of his final two seasons. He ended his career as a pass-rushing outside player, but projects as an inside linebacker in the NFL and sees himself fitting there.
Samuel and Daley already have grades from NFL.com, rating both as having a “chance to be an NFL starter.” CBS puts Samuel as the No. 52 overall player in the draft and eighth-best wide receiver.
