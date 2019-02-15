South Carolina baseball falls in extra innings against Liberty on Opening Day

Once, twice, three times South Carolina baseball took the lead over Liberty at Founders Park on Friday. Three times, the Flames came back to tie things.
Eventually, Liberty made the Gamecocks pay for those second chances, defeating USC, 6-5, in extra innings on Opening Day.
“They played a little bit cleaner brand of baseball. They won. We got to move on, get ready for tomorrow,” USC coach Mark Kingston said.
Liberty scored the winning run in the bottom of the 11th inning without a base hit — senior Tyler Galazin reached out a fielding error by pitcher John Gilreath, advanced to second on a passed ball, made it to third on a groundout and raced home on a wild pitch.
That was emblematic of a night in which Carolina’s pitching struck out 17 batters, but shot itself in the foot with four wild pitches, a passed ball and two easy stolen bases allowed.
“That was the difference in the game, clearly,” Kingston said. “That’s what I told the team afterwards. That needs to be cleaned up ... Our pitchers threw a lot of great pitches tonight, but we can’t give them five free bases.”
On offense, South Carolina (0-1), trotted out a lineup with five newcomers who weren’t in Columbia a year ago, and those players produced accounted for the majority of the team’s RBIs and hits on the day. But the top of the lineup posted a dreadful showing, led by sophomore Noah Campbell, who was 0-for-6 with five strikeouts. The top three hitters were a combined 2-for-16 with 10 strikeouts.
In the top of the second inning, junior left fielder Luke Berryhill led off with a high fly ball that carried and hit off the top of the wall of the right field bullpen, tripling in the process. Senior third baseman Jacob Olson followed with a dribbler to the mound, but the first baseman dropped the throw to let him reach. Then freshman designated hitter Brady Allen smashed a 3-1 offering over the left field wall in his first collegiate at-bat for a three-run home run.
On the mound, new Carolina ace Carmen Mlodzinski, a sophomore right-hander, struggled with location all day, and Liberty used several soft hits to get him in trouble every inning — runners reached scoring position every frame from the first through the fourth, and he was pulled with one out in the fifth after a four-pitch walk with 97 pitches on the evening.
For the most part, however, Mlodzinski managed to escape the jams. The one time Liberty made him pay came in the bottom of the third inning. After a walk and a single put runners on first and second to start, Mlodzinki battled back to get two outs, but his luck ran out when Flames sophomore Will Wagner scrapped out an infield single to deep shortstop to load the bases, then junior Cam Locklear smoked a double down the left field line to clear them.
The Gamecocks retook the lead in the bottom of the fifth after senior catcher Chris Cullen roped a double to the left field corner to lead things off, then junior right fielder Andrew Eyster skied a fly ball into shallow left field with two outs that dropped in between three defenders. By the time the ball fell, Cullen was crossing home plate after taking off with the pitch.
Liberty tied things up again in the top of the eighth off junior Hayden Lehman. Pinch hitter Brady Heid led off with a walk and advanced to second and then third on wild pitches. With one out, Jaylen Guy blooped a soft single over the drawn-in infield down the left field line to score Heid.
In the bottom half of the inning, USC went right back on top when senior center fielder TJ Hopkins stepped to the plate and delivered a mammoth blast over the straight-away center field fence. The home run, which traveled more than 380 feet, was Hopkins’ first hit on the year after playing with a fractured vertebrae throughout last season.
With two outs in the top of the ninth, however, Liberty once again rallied, as Wagner took a 1-1 offering from reliever Sawyer Bridges and deposited it far beyond the right field wall to make it 5-5.
South Carolina and Liberty return for the second game in their three-contest set on Saturday at 3 p.m. Freshman left-hander Dylan Harley will pitch for USC, while Liberty will throw sophomore righty Mason Meyer.
