Historic shooting performance helps Gamecocks rally past Texas A&M

Gamecock royalty was sitting courtside — and A.J. Lawson knew it. Before the shot pushed through the bottom of the net, he turned to P.J. Dozier.
A swish and a smile later, South Carolina had regained momentum.
Playing a game they needed to have for the SEC standings, the Gamecocks didn’t make it easy against Texas A&M. But they produced enough big plays to give their fans another come-from-behind win at Colonial Life Arena.
USC 84, Texas A&M 77
The Gamecocks used 16 3-pointers — tying a school-record — to move to 8-4 in the SEC and stay in the driver’s seat for a top-four seed at next month’s SEC Tournament.
Lawson, looking like someone else who once starred as a young USC player, finished with 23 points, seven rebounds and five assists.
The Gamecocks (13-12 overall) were down by as many as 13 in the first half and 10 in the second. But, like they have many times this SEC season, the Gamecocks were superior when it mattered.
The win is USC’s sixth by single digits since Jan 1.
Chris Silva had 20 points — including one 3 — and 13 rebounds. Hassani Gravett added 14 — including four 3s. All of Tre Campbell’s 13 points came in the second half. The senior’s 3 at the 13:59 mark of the second half was part of a game-changing 14-3 run.
When Lawson splashed a corner 20-footer and showed off for Dozier, the Gamecocks moved ahead by six with 4:22 left.
For a second straight Saturday, the Gamecocks dug themselves in a first half hole. Texas A&M, like Arkansas a week earlier, was the aggressor out of the gate.
The Aggies entered winners of two straight and jumped out to a 24-12 lead by the 11:03 mark. Wendell Mitchell, who averages 12.5 a game, had 15 points less than 15 minutes in. It was all A&M until Carolina finally woke up via Chris Silva.
The senior forward threw down a two-handed slam off a Hassani Gravett lob to cut the lead to 10. A possession later, he drilled a top-of-the key 3. Momentum mostly stayed on Carolina’s side until the Aggies stole it back before the break.
A Josh Nebo jumper with 25 seconds left was followed by a Felipe Haase turnover and T.J. Starks layup to give A&M a 42-35 advantage.
NEXT GAME
Who: Ole Miss at South Carolina
When: 7 p.m. Feb 19
Where: Colonial Life Arena
TV: SEC Network
