Another SEC game, another big rally for Gamecocks in crucial win over Ole Miss

Frank Martin says it ages him. The way South Carolina digs itself an early hole before waking up and rallying past an SEC opponent, that recent trend isn’t making the Gamecocks’ 52-year-old coach any younger.
His hair thins. His voice grows more hoarse.
USC was at it again Tuesday against Ole Miss. Instead of putting an end to their maddening ways and rolling the Rebels from the opening tip, the Gamecocks played to the narrative. They couldn’t crack the lid on the basket on one end and allowed everything to swish on the other. Coveted fourth place in the SEC was on the line and to get in an 11-point deficit less than four minutes wasn’t ideal.
But, remember, this is how Carolina rolls in 2019. If you were nervous, you aren’t paying attention.
The Gamecocks beat the Rebels, 79-64. Chris Silva scored 18 points, Hassani Gravett added 15 and Martin aged several more years.
USC (14-12, 9-4) moved a game ahead of Ole Miss (18-8, 8-5) for No. 4 in the league standings. The victory is Carolina’s fifth this SEC season after being down double-digits.
A 16-0 run was a difference-maker in the first half. In the second, it was a 9-0 sprint.
Ole Miss, down by as many as 11 in the second half, rallied to tie it at 61 with 6:15 left. But USC led 70-61 less than three minutes later.
USC was again prolific from beyond the arc, hitting 47 percent of their 3-pointers. When the Rebels threatened late, it was a 3 from Gravett that helped seal things.
Lawson finished with 15 points, nine rebounds and six assists.
Ole Miss made its first five field goal attempts en route to building a 13-2 lead. But then the Rebels went cold, allowing the Gamecocks to creep back. USC forced a scoring drought of around eight minutes as took advantage on the other end.
A transition Hassani Gravett 3-pointer cut the deficit to three. An Alanzo Frinl layup cut it to one. A top-of-the key Silva put the Gamecocks on top with at the 9:15 mark.
Over the final 16 minutes of the half, Carolina outscored Ole Miss, 38-19. Nothing from the furious rally got the Colonial Life Arena crowd going more than a two-handed put-back slam from Lawson that gave USC a 27-20 lead with 5:39 left.
South Carolina led 40-32 at halftime.
NEXT GAME
Who: South Carolina at Mississippi State
When: 6 p.m. Feb. 23
Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi
TV: SEC Network
