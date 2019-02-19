Gamecock baseball rallies from 6-0 deficit to top Winthrop in chilly temps

On a chilly, windy day at Founders Park on Tuesday, things went sideways for South Carolina baseball in a hurry. Then, inning by inning, the Gamecocks clawed their way back against Winthrop.
By the end of the night, USC had scrapped all the way back, scoring eight unanswered runs to claim an 8-6 win.
“Tough conditions out there. Started real, real sloppy out there for us, but I’m proud that we were able to right the ship,” coach Mark Kingston said. “I told the guys, that’s a growth moment for our team, and it helps the psyche of your team to know that you can do this.”
Sophomore pitcher T.J. Shook, making his first career start for the Gamecocks, ran into trouble from the start. After a quick leadoff walk in the top of the first inning, he gave up a pair of doubles to score two runs, and the Eagles got a third when junior catcher Luke Berryhill made an errant throw to third base after a wild pitch.
Winthrop pushed its lead even further in the second inning. After a leadoff double to center field, pitching coach Skylar Meade pulled Shook in favor of Cam Tringali. Against the very next batter, however, Trinagli fielded a sacrifice bunt and threw the ball into right field, allowing the runner to score. Two batters later, another wild pitch allowed another run to score.
The Eagles’ last run of the day came in the third against Trinagli, as the leadoff batter singled, stole second, advanced to third on a groundout and raced home on another single.
Carolina’s rally started in the bottom half of that inning. After going hitless in the first two frames, USC cracked the scoreboard after junior right fielder Andrew Eyster singled through the left side of the infield. While he was retired on a fielder’s choice, sophomore second baseman Noah Campbell walked with two outs, freshman designated hitter Quinntin Perez was hit by a pitch and senior center fielder TJ Hopkins walked, driving in a run.
The Gamecocks added one more in the fourth after senior third baseman Jacob Olson reached on an infield single and senior first baseman Chris Cullen and freshman left fielder Brady Allen drew back-to-back walks to load the bases. With two outs, Campbell tapped a soft grounder to the shortstop that was muffed, scoring a run.
Two more runs crossed the plate in the fifth as Hopkins beat out an infield single and scored on a double down the left-field line from Berryhill. Two grounds balls advanced Berryhill around the bases and home.
While the Gamecocks’ offense was chipping away, sophomore Parker Coyne, who came on in relief of Tringali to start the fourth inning, kept the Eagles in check by throwing three one-hit innings and striking out six.
The only trouble Coyne faced on the day came in the top of the sixth, when a leadoff bloop double floated in between three Gamecock defenders, then a passed ball advanced the runner to third. Coyne responded with a pair of strikeouts and a flyout to escape.
In the bottom half of the frame, the Gamecocks stormed into the lead with a furious two-out rally. Campbell singled on a grounder to left field, Perez reached after his ground ball squirted between the legs of the second baseman, Hopkins doubled to left, scoring one, and Berryhill singled through the left side of the infield, scoring two more.
The Gamecocks added an insurance run in the eighth after Campbell doubled and scored when the Winthrop shortstop threw away a ground ball at first, and junior Sawyer Bridges completed an impressive seven-out save to slam the door.
Star of the game: TJ Hopkins put together a great game, going 2-for-3 at the plate with a double, two walks, two stolen bases, two runs and two RBIs.
Stat of the game: Six of South Carolina’s eight runs were scored with two outs. With two outs, the Gamecocks were 3-for-11 at the plate.
Play of the game: After giving up a leadoff double to start the eighth inning, Sawyer Bridges induced a soft ground ball back to the mound. With the runner on second trying to advance, Bridges fired a strike to third base to get the crucial out.
NEXT
The Gamecocks are scheduled to return to Founders Park on Wednesday for another midweek game against Presbyterian at 4 p.m. The game will be streamed online on SEC Network Plus via WatchESPN.
