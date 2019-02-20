This freshman QB was coached by Connor Shaw’s dad. Now he has a Gamecocks offer

The last time South Carolina got a scholarship quarterback coached by Lee Shaw, they got the most accomplished passer in school history in his son Connor.
On Wednesday, the Gamecocks offered another Shaw pupil in Rabun County passer Gunner Stockton.
The 6-foot-1, 202-pound dual-threat passer was a freshman starter for a 11-2 squad, Lee Shaw’s last before retirement. Stockton will still be in the hands of a Shaw, as Jaybo Shaw, Connor’s brother, is moving from offensive coordinator to the head job.
Stockton claims offers from Colorado State, Georgia and Georgia Tech.
As a freshman, he threw for 2,917 yards, 34 touchdowns and six interceptions. He was also his team’s second-leading rusher with 709 yards and 17 scores.
USC has a few other quarterback offers out for the class of 2022, including Memphis freshman Tevin Carter, who was offered in eighth grade and Tennessee passer Ty Simpson, who was offered early in his first high school season.
The Gamecocks have already enrolled four-star 2019 QB Ryan Hilinski and have a commitment from 2020 dual-threat passer Luke Doty.
Connor Shaw didn’t play quarterback for his father until his junior season, playing receiver before that. He led Flowery Branch to a state final as a junior and state semifinal as a senior. Only a three-star prospect, he developed into a dual-threat playmaker, who posted a 27-5 record as a starter and had 24 touchdowns to one interception as a senior.
