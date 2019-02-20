College Sports

Member of Will Muschamp's first class no longer on USC football roster

By Ben Breiner

February 20, 2019

Will Putnam was a member of Will Muschamp’s first recruiting class with South Carolina football.

Now the North Carolina product is no longer on the Gamecocks roster.

His name didn’t appear on the latest updated roster online as the team closes in on the start of spring practice next week.

Putnam didn’t see the field in three years in Columbia.

The latest roster update also included a few details.

A.J. Turner is officially listed as a defensive back. He played running back through most of his career before helping on defense late in the season.

New faces on the roster from smaller colleges:

Buck Donovan Wirt from UNC-Pembroke

Defensive back Jordan Villafane from Bloomsburg

Defensive back Khris Pam from Georgia Military College

Punter Christian Kinsley from Kennesaw State (a Lexington High School alum and the Owls’ starter last season)

Early enrollee numbers

3 Ryan Hilinski

16 Rodricus Fitten

23 Derek Boykins

26 Zacch Pickens

39 Kevin Harris

52 Jaylin Nichols

82 Keshawn Toney

93 Joseph Anderson

97 Devontae Davis

Number changes

- Jaylin Dickerson from 26 to 4

- Bailey Hart from 23 to 16

- Kevin Pickens from 32 to 12

- Bailey Rogers from 82 to 45

