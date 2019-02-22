How, what to watch as USC tries to boost NCAA Tournament résumé at Mississippi State

Game info
Who: South Carolina (14-12, 9-4 SEC) at Mississippi State (19-7, 7-6)
When: 6 p.m. Saturday
Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi
TV: SEC Network
Radio: 107.5 FM The Game in Columbia area
Series: Mississippi State leads 21-15
Last meeting: Jan. 8, 2019, in Columbia — South Carolina 87, Mississippi State 82 (OT)
KenPom prediction: Mississippi State 81, South Carolina 70
STORYLINES
1. An eye on the Dance
Hassani Gravett dusted off his two-year-old March Madness hat and wore it to media availability Friday, not longer after ESPN’s Joe Lunardi placed the Gamecocks on the bubble of his NCAA Tournament projection.
The buzz is building for USC. And Saturday represents another prime opportunity. A sweep of the Bulldogs and Carolina has a fourth quadrant one win.
“You always want to be the team that’s talked about in that conversation,” Gravett said. “Who would have thought we’d be here? We did. So for us to create this position for ourselves is big-time.”
2. Nick Weatherspoon to play?
Nick Weatherspoon, the MSU sophomore guard and the team’s fourth leading scorer (9.6 points per game), has missed the Bulldogs’ last two games because of a violation of team rules. The suspension could continue Saturday. It could end. That’s unknown.
“They got a lot of weapons,” Gravett said, “but he definitely plays a tremendous role with his athleticism and quickness.”
Weatherspoon had 18 points against the Gamecocks in the first matchup.
3. Kotsar vs. the Bulldogs, Round II
Maik Kotsar scored a career-high 25 points against Mississippi State on Jan. 8. He’s averaged 4.8 points in the 12 games since, including a combined two points over USC’s last two contests.
“We definitely need Maik,” Gravett said. “He plays a big role on this team. He’s a starter. So we gotta get better production out of him than he’s displayed the last couple games.
“But we gotta help him at practice and give him that confidence back.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Coach: Ben Howland (475-258 in 23 seasons overall; Fourth season at Mississippi State — 74-52)
Projected starters: G Tyson Carter (9.3 points per game), G Q Weatherspoon (18.6), G Lamar Peters (12.0), F Abdul Ado (5.3), F Reggie Perry (9.2)
Last game: Beat Georgia, 68-67, on Wednesday on the road
KenPom ranking: 23 (No. 16 in offense efficiency, No. 50 in defense efficiency)
NET: 26
SOUTH CAROLINA
Coach: Frank Martin (244-156 in 12 seasons overall; seventh season at USC — 127-102)
Projected starters: G Tre Campbell (7.1), G A.J. Lawson (13.9), F Keyshawn Bryant (8.8), F Chris Silva (14.3), F Maik Kotsar (7.2)
Last game: Beat Ole Miss 79-64 on Tuesday at home
KenPom ranking: 80 (No. 80 in offense efficiency, No. 107 in defense efficiency)
NET: 81
