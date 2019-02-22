College Sports

How, what to watch as USC tries to boost NCAA Tournament résumé at Mississippi State

By Andrew Ramspacher

February 22, 2019

Game info

Who: South Carolina (14-12, 9-4 SEC) at Mississippi State (19-7, 7-6)

When: 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi

TV: SEC Network

Radio: 107.5 FM The Game in Columbia area

Series: Mississippi State leads 21-15

Last meeting: Jan. 8, 2019, in Columbia — South Carolina 87, Mississippi State 82 (OT)

KenPom prediction: Mississippi State 81, South Carolina 70

STORYLINES

1. An eye on the Dance

Hassani Gravett dusted off his two-year-old March Madness hat and wore it to media availability Friday, not longer after ESPN’s Joe Lunardi placed the Gamecocks on the bubble of his NCAA Tournament projection.

The buzz is building for USC. And Saturday represents another prime opportunity. A sweep of the Bulldogs and Carolina has a fourth quadrant one win.

“You always want to be the team that’s talked about in that conversation,” Gravett said. “Who would have thought we’d be here? We did. So for us to create this position for ourselves is big-time.”

2. Nick Weatherspoon to play?

Nick Weatherspoon, the MSU sophomore guard and the team’s fourth leading scorer (9.6 points per game), has missed the Bulldogs’ last two games because of a violation of team rules. The suspension could continue Saturday. It could end. That’s unknown.

“They got a lot of weapons,” Gravett said, “but he definitely plays a tremendous role with his athleticism and quickness.”

Weatherspoon had 18 points against the Gamecocks in the first matchup.

3. Kotsar vs. the Bulldogs, Round II

Maik Kotsar scored a career-high 25 points against Mississippi State on Jan. 8. He’s averaged 4.8 points in the 12 games since, including a combined two points over USC’s last two contests.

“We definitely need Maik,” Gravett said. “He plays a big role on this team. He’s a starter. So we gotta get better production out of him than he’s displayed the last couple games.

“But we gotta help him at practice and give him that confidence back.”

MISSISSIPPI STATE

Coach: Ben Howland (475-258 in 23 seasons overall; Fourth season at Mississippi State — 74-52)

Projected starters: G Tyson Carter (9.3 points per game), G Q Weatherspoon (18.6), G Lamar Peters (12.0), F Abdul Ado (5.3), F Reggie Perry (9.2)

Last game: Beat Georgia, 68-67, on Wednesday on the road

KenPom ranking: 23 (No. 16 in offense efficiency, No. 50 in defense efficiency)

NET: 26

SOUTH CAROLINA

Coach: Frank Martin (244-156 in 12 seasons overall; seventh season at USC — 127-102)

Projected starters: G Tre Campbell (7.1), G A.J. Lawson (13.9), F Keyshawn Bryant (8.8), F Chris Silva (14.3), F Maik Kotsar (7.2)

Last game: Beat Ole Miss 79-64 on Tuesday at home

KenPom ranking: 80 (No. 80 in offense efficiency, No. 107 in defense efficiency)

NET: 81

