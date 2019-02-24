Chris Cullen launches two more bombs as South Carolina sweeps Utah Valley

Slow start? What slow start.
South Carolina baseball’s Chris Cullen had opened the season as a starter, and then didn’t get to the player the next two games. He had one hit in his first 10 at-bats.
Then on Sunday, he belted his second and third home runs in two days and helped power the Gamecocks to an 10-3 win against Utah Valley to complete the sweep. USC turned a windy Founders Park into a bit of launching pad, as Noah Campbell, Brady Allen and Andrew Eyster all went yard in the later innings.
South Carolina (6-1) ran its winning streak to six games.
The Gamecocks got the scoring going early with Cullen’s first home run, plating Jacob Olson after a leadoff double in the second. USC added a couple more an inning later with Brady Allen’s two-run single.
After the Wolverines (1-5) got a run back on a groundout, Cullen came up with two on in the fifth and launched his second shot deep to straightaway center.
The senior finished 2 of 3 with five RBIs and the two home runs. He’d dropped weight to start the season and projected to play catcher, but has been at first of late. He came into the season with only nine career home runs.
The wind was blowing hard all afternoon, either out to center or toward right field.
Perhaps the most interesting moment in the early innings was call that went mostly unexplained. Noah Campbell stole second with two outs, and then was awarded third for a reason the umps didn’t make clear. Then after replay, he was called out, leaving Mark Kingston visibly flummoxed on the field.
In his second start for South Carolina, pitcher Reid Morgan turned a stronger performance than his already solid first. He stuck out nine, going eight innings while getting changed with two runs (a third was unearned). He’d allowed only one run in six innings in his first start.
It was the longest outing for a Gamecocks pitcher since Wil Crowe against Mississippi State in 2017.
NEXT
Who: South Carolina (6-1) vs. Appalachian State (1-3)
When: 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23
Where: Founders Park
Listen: 107.5 FM in Columbia, South Carolina
