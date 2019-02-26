Where top hoops prospects PJ Hall, Myles Tate stand in recruiting going into state title game

Winning another championship, not recruiting, has been on the minds of P.J. Hall and Myles Tate lately.
The Dorman juniors and the state’s top two prospects for Class 2020 go for another Class 5A title Friday against Berkeley. The Cavaliers are looking to become the first boys’ team to go for three straight titles since Calhoun County (2006-09).
Both say they will focus more on their recruiting once the season ends and they begin their AAU season with Upward Stars. Hall and Tate hope to make their college choices by the start of their senior seasons.
Hall is ranked No. 67 by 247Sports and No. 68 by Rivals. He missed the first 10 games with an injury but has put together a solid season.
The 6-foot-9 forward is averaging 15.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.1 blocks a game. In Saturday’s Upper State championship game, he had 11 rebounds and six blocks to go along with seven points.
South Carolina and Clemson definitely are in the mix and have been recruiting him the longest. He recently picked up an offer from Marquette to go along with ones from Florida, Tennessee, Pittsburgh and Kansas State among others.
“South Carolina and Clemson have been communicating a lot,” Hall said. “Their messages are basically come in, play a stretch four (position), play defense and someone to get the ball down low to.
“I definitely am looking for a school with a family environment and want to have coach that is strict, a father figure and someone is there to make us men and mold me into basketball player that I want to be.”
Tate, the team’s starting point guard during this title run, is ranked in 247Sports Top 150 for Class of 2019. He leads the Cavaliers in scoring (17 ppg), assists (5.4 apg) and steals (2.3).
Tate scored 20 points including 4-of-6 from 3-point range in Saturday’s semifinal win over Mauldin. The 6-foot point guard said he hears from the Gamecocks almost every week to go along with Virginia, Georgia and UNC Charlotte.
Tate said he definitely is looking at a team with a point-guard friendly offense.
“Want a school take me a priority and want to have a good education,” Tate said. “I want the best basketball program I could get into. I want to play fast paced and team that really trusts their point guard.”
Championship schedule
At Colonial Life Arena in Columbia
Admission is $12
TV: Games will be carried locally on WACH 57.2. Ridge View and Wilson’s game will be on WACH 57.
INTERNET: All games will be streamed on www.nfhsnetwork.com (subscription required)
RADIO: Andrew Jackson, Spring Valley and Ridge View games will be carried on 102.7 FM and online and the station’s app.
Friday
Class A Girls Championship
High Point Academy vs. Scott’s Branch, 3:30 p.m.
Class A Boys Championship
High Point Academy vs. Hemingway, 5 p.m.
Class 5A Girls Championship
Spring Valley vs. Goose Creek, 7 p.m.
Class 5A Boys Championship
Berkeley vs. Dorman, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday
Class 2A Girls Championship
Christ Church vs. Mullins, 10:30 a.m.
Class 2A Boys Championship
Gray Collegiate vs. Andrew Jackson, noon
Class 3A Girls Championship
Keenan vs. Bishop England, 2 p.m.
Class 3A Boys Championship
Keenan vs. Ridgeland-Hardeeville, 3:30 p.m.
Class 4A Girls Championship
North Augusta vs. South Pointe, 5:30 p.m.
Class 4A Boys Championship
Wilson vs. Ridge View, 7 p.m.
