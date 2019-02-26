College Sports

February 26, 2019 1:26 PM

Which Gamecocks will miss or be limited in spring practice because of injuries

By Ben Breiner

South Carolina football has had a few months away from the field, as good a chance as any to heal up.

But Will Muschamp laid out a large set of Gamecocks who won’t be full-go or out at all during spring ball, which opens this week:

Out for spring

LB T.J. Brunson

Buck Daniel Fennell

TE Caleb Jenerette

RB Caleb Kinlaw (Could make it back late in spring)

DT Javon Kinlaw

DT Tyreek Johnson (Could make it back late in spring)

OT Maxwell Iyama (Out indefinitely with an unidentified medical conditioning)

Limited/non-contact

RB Rico Dowdle

OL Jovaughn Gwyn

S J.T. Ibe

WR Ortre Smith

DB Jamyest Williams

LB Eldridge Thompson

LB Rosendo Louis

