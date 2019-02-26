College Sports

Game time changed for series finale between Clemson-USC baseball

By Matt Connolly

February 26, 2019 12:09 PM

Game 3 of the South Carolina versus Clemson baseball series scheduled for this weekend has a new start time.

The third and final game, which will be played in Columbia, will now begin at noon due to impending weather being expected on Sunday afternoon.

The game was originally scheduled to be played at 1 p.m.

The three game series, which is recognized as one of the best in the nation, will begin Friday, March 1 in Clemson with Game 1 scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

Game 2 will be played Saturday at 1 p.m. at Fluor Field in Greenville.

