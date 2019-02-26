South Carolina stays red hot, tops App State for seventh consecutive win

South Carolina baseball coach Mark Kingston got exactly what he was looking for from four pitchers as the Gamecocks prepare for this weekend’s showdown three-game showdown with Clemson.
It wasn’t perfect by any stretch of the imagination, but it was good enough for a 3-1 victory over Appalachian State to run South Carolina’s winning streak to seven games.
John Gilreath started and allowed one run on three hits in two innings. Parker Coyne followed with Cam Tringali, Wesley Sweatt and Brett Kerry finishing it out without allowing a run over the final eight innings.
Tringali, Sweatt and Kerry were especially effective. The trio combined to retire 16 of the 17 batters they faced with the only blemish being a walk issued by Tringali.
South Carolina (7-1) struggled against Mountaineers starter Brandon Boone through six innings. The senior right-hander limited the Gamecocks to four hits but a couple of big ones in the early going turned out to be the difference. Boone allowed two runs on five hits with five strike outs, one walk and one hit batter.
Jacob Olson tied it at one when he connected on his team-leading fourth home run of the season with one out in the second inning.
An inning later, Brady Allen walked to lead off the frame and scored on Luke Berryhill’s double to left field. The Gamecocks added an insurance run in the eighth when Brady Allen doubled, moved to third and scored on a sacrifice fly from TJ Hopkins.
South Carolina returns to action on Friday at Clemson. First pitch is slated for a 6 p.m. start. Saturday’s game will take place at Fluor Field in Greenville at 1 p.m. with the series finale at Founders Park on Sunday. Game time for Sunday has been moved up an hour, with a noon start now scheduled.
