College Sports

What to watch for as USC — and its ’6 and a half’ scholarship players —faces Mizzou

By Andrew Ramspacher

March 01, 2019 10:16 AM

With injuries, the Gamecocks have team to step up and fill in gaps

Frank Martin, in a post-game press conference outlines what needs to be done to keep the Gamecocks in the game for the rest of the season.
By
Up Next
Frank Martin, in a post-game press conference outlines what needs to be done to keep the Gamecocks in the game for the rest of the season.
By

Game info

Who: South Carolina (14-14, 9-6 SEC) at Missouri (12-15, 3-12)

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

TV: SEC Network

Radio: 107.5 FM The Game in Columbia area

Series: Tied 5-5

Last meeting: Jan. 13, 2019, in Columbia, S.C. — South Carolina 85, Missouri 75

KenPom prediction: Missouri 71, South Carolina 68

STORYLINES

1. Life without Lawson

The relative good news for South Carolina is A.J. Lawson only contributed 13 percent of the Gamecocks’ scoring the last time they matched up with Missouri. But that kind of free-flowing game — an 85-75 USC win at Colonial Life Arena — is not expected to repeat itself at Mizzou Arena as both teams near the end of their regular seasons.

Saturday will be a half-court grind. Without Lawson to account for on the perimeter — the freshman is sidelined with a sprained ankle — the Tigers can put most of their more defensive attention on Chris Silva in the post. Can Hassani Gravett (1 for his last 11 from 3-point range) and Tre Campbell (5 for his last 13) take advantage of open looks?

2. Limited numbers

Nathan Nelson averaged 9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game as a senior at Blackman High School in Tennessee. Quad Borup once played for Christopher Newport University, a Division III program in Virginia.

These are USC’s walk-on basketball players. Get to know them because they could appear in a game very soon. Lawson’s injury brings the Gamecocks down to seven scholarship players. Frank Martin told the Gamecock IMG Sports Network on Thursday night it’s really like “six and a half” because Alanzo Frink (sprained ankle) isn’t 100 percent.

“We gotta be careful how we manage practice and our team because we’re an injury away from me having to check in,” Martin said, “and that would be a real, real scary thing.”

3. SEC positioning

If the SEC Tournament started Saturday morning, the Gamecocks would still be the No. 4 seed — but barely. South Carolina is joined by Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Florida at 9-6 in the league standings, but the Gamecocks hold the tie-breaker over those three teams.

USC controls its own destiny for a tournament double-bye. Its final three regular season games are against teams with a combined conference record of 9-36.

MISSOURI

Coach: Cuonzo Martin (218-149 in 11 seasons overall; second season at Missouri — 32-28)

Projected starters: G Jordan Geist (13.9 points per game), G Javon Pickett (8.6), G Xavier Pinson (6.2), F Kevin Puryear (6.9), F Jeremiah Tilmon (10.6)

Last game: Lost to Mississippi State 68-49 on Tuesday in Starkville

KenPom ranking: 95 (No. 140 in offense efficiency, No. 77 in defense efficiency)

NET: 95

SOUTH CAROLINA

Coach: Frank Martin (244-158 in 12 seasons overall; seventh season at USC — 127-104)

Projected starters: G Tre Campbell (7.0), G Hassani Gravett (11.1), F Keyshawn Bryant (8.5), F Chris Silva (14.3), F Maik Kotsar (7.3)

Last game: Lost to Alabama 68-62 on Tuesday at home

KenPom ranking: 86 (No. 109 in offense efficiency, No. 88 in defense efficiency)

NET: 87

Andrew Ramspacher

Andrew Ramspacher has been covering college athletics since 2010, serving as The State’s USC men’s basketball beat writer since October 2017. His work has been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors, Virginia Press Association and West Virginia Press Association. At a program-listed 5-foot-10, he’s always been destined to write about the game. Not play it.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

  Comments  