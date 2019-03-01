What Dakereon Joyner, USC quarterbacks have shown Will Muschamp early in spring

“Sitting there today, talking to them after practice, I said, ‘Alright, practice three of spring last year, practice three of spring this year, what do you think” Muschamp said. “He said, ‘Like you said, it’s slowed down a lot for me.’ So a lot of progress, really command and some natural things that he does anyway.
“We’ve got to get turns and reps and we can’t get enough.”
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Herald
Joyner is battling to replace Michael Scarnecchia as Jake Bentley’s backup. the coach also said he still sees Joyner as a quarterback, despite some questions about his ability to play another spot.
Muschamp cautioned the team had only done three practices, one in pads, but he liked one thing he saw from the quarterback group that included Joyner, Bentley, Jay Urich and four-star early enrollee Ryan Hilinski.
“The thing is there’s not a lot of procedure (issues), not a lot of self-inflicted wounds, not a lot of issues as far as who is our quarterback,” Muschamp said. “We’ve been functioning well when we get in our move-the-ball periods, and we ended practice today with some third-down group.”
Injury update:
Muschamp said five-star defensive end Zacch Pickens is dealing with a little hamstring issue, but shouldn’t be too big of a deal. He also said lineman Keir Thomas is still nursing an ankle injury that bothered him late last season.
Comments