Watch South Carolina’s Ryan Hilinski throw a TD strike in practice

Ryan Hilinski is now three practices deep in his college career. Not much has been seen publicly, but at least one play was pretty good.
Video of the the four-star California product made it online as he hit No. 1 receiver Bryan Edwards for a long touchdown during practice on Friday. It’s s deep shot over Israel Mukuamu, a 6-foot-4 corner who will likely end up South Carolina’s No. 1 or No. 2 option at that position.
On the play, it’s also notable the gets the pass off after a very bad snap and with a free running coming up the middle. He’s also working with the first team.
In his first public action on Wednesday, he already looked plenty accurate in early drills.
In this second video, from the school, one can see the action right at the end of the play, as Edwards had to reach back a hint and then threw off Mukuamu. Edwards had the chance to go pro this year, but came back to be USC’s top receiving option.
Also in that video, one can see around the around the 40-second mark, when reserve QB Dakereon Joyner hits backup wide receiver Trey Adkins on a deeper touchdown.
South Carolina moved up practice from Saturday to Friday to accommodate offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon and graduate assistant Brent McClendon, whose mother’s funeral was Saturday. The Gamecocks will practice five times next week before heading out on spring break.
