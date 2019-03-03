College Sports

Watch Luke Berryhill launch a three-run bomb early against Clemson

By Ben Breiner

March 03, 2019 12:45 PM

The start Sunday for South Carolina baseball wasn’t ideal, but Luke Berryhill helped make that a distant memory.

Clemson drew first blood with a run in the top of the first, but TJ Hopkins got the the lead with a two-run double in the bottom of the frame. Then, after a foul out and a single, Berryhill came up ready to do damage.

It was Berryhill’s third home run in 11 games. The former Georgia Southern player spent last season at Walters State.

The home run chased starter Justin Wrobleski, and USC put two on against new pitcher Keyshawn Askew before stranding them.





South Carolina opened the series with a 5-4 win in Clemson, but fell 11-5 on Saturday.

